Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his upcoming appearance at Power Trip, a California rock festival set for October featuring Metallica, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Tool, and Iron Maiden.

The 74-year-old singer announced that he was pulling out of the festival on Monday, citing health reasons. "As painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October," Osbourne wrote via social media. "My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."

He continued, "The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon."

Ozzy Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne | Credit: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Black Sabbath singer, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2020, announced in February of this year that he was retiring from touring due to health issues related to a spinal injury he suffered in 2019.

That Feburary announcement did, however, leave the door open to performing at future festivals and residencies where he would "be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

It's been difficult to keep the "Mama, I'm Coming Home" singer off the stage. His first retirement tour took place in 1992. When he announced his retirement this year, he was in the midst of a tour with the tongue-in-cheek title No More Tours II, a sequel of sorts to his 1992 No More Tours outing (itself a play on his song "No More Tears").

Despite Osbourne's absence from the stage, he's continued to release albums. Patient Number 9, which arrived in late 2022, earned him three Grammy nominations.

