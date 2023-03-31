Watch Oscar Isaac, his beard, and a guitar join Gaby Moreno in the new video for 'Luna de Xelajú'

Internet boyfriend, space daddy, and armpit sniffer extraordinaire Oscar Isaac has made audiences swoon with his crooning before. Lest we forget "Baby It's Cold Outside," his sweet duet with his Star Wars costar Daisy Ridley — the Christmas gift that should be played once a day for, well, ever.

But if you've been dreaming of Mr. Moon Knight offering up a new song of love and heartbreak while sporting his amazing beard and a kilt, gird your loins, ladies, gents, and gentlepersons: EW can exclusively reveal the music video for "Luna de Xelajú," his collab with Latin Grammy winner Gaby Moreno, which features the actor on vocals and guitar.

Oscar Isaac and Gaby Moreno music video Oscar Isaac and Gaby Moreno sing their new duet, 'Luna de Xelajú' | Credit: Diego Contreras

"Luna de Xelajú" is considered the second anthem of Guatemala, Moreno and Isaac's homeland. Written by Paco Perez in the 1940s, it was reportedly about a beautiful Jewish lady who stole Perez's heart but eventually left him because her parents disapproved of their relationship.

"My grandmother Graciela Argentina Nicolle de Estrada would perform 'Luna De Xelajú' in the concert halls of Guatemala," Isaac tells EW. "While I was growing up, it was always hummed or sung as a lullaby by my mother Eugenia, and was a favorite of my uncle Guillermo's. I'm grateful to Gaby for asking me to share this song as a way of honoring my family and all of Guate."

Oscar Isaac and Gaby Moreno music video Oscar Isaac in the video for 'Luna De Xelajú' | Credit: Diego Contreras

Moreno, who also wrote the theme song for Parks & Recreation and collaborated on Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, has been breaking down barriers in America and beyond, singing in both English and Spanish. "Luna de Xelajú" is the lead single off her upcoming album, X Mí (Vol. 1), which consists of acoustic tracks that have long been dear to her.

Oscar Isaac and Gaby Moreno music video Gaby Moreno in the music video for 'Luna de Xelajú' | Credit: Diego Contreras

"Just two voices with two guitars," she says of making the video, which was shot in one take at the historic Palace Theater in Los Angeles and features the two friends "singing together this timeless, sweet, and nostalgic song from our motherland."

X Mí (Vol. 1) is out May 5. Watch the video for "Luna de Xelajú," directed by Diego Contreras (via his production company Fireland), below.

