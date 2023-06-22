Orville Peck postpones upcoming shows to focus on 'mental and physical health'

"I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before," the country crooner wrote on Instagram.

Orville Peck has announced that he's postponing his upcoming shows to focus on his mental and physical well-being.

The country singer — known for his sultry baritone, overtly gay lyrics, and his ubiquitous masks — posted a statement to his Instagram, noting that this is "one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make."

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Orville Peck performs onstage during Lucktoberfest: Outlaw Masquerade at Luck Ranch on October 29, 2022 in Spicewood, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images) Orville Peck | Credit: Rick Kern/Getty

"I am completely heartbroken as I share this news, but I have made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone all of my upcoming shows effective immediately," Peck, real name Daniel Pitout, wrote.

"This was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I've come to realize that my current mental and physical health won't allow me to bring you my best," the 35-year-old South African native continued. "My fans mean the absolute world to me and I am so incredibly thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket to come and see us play. I do not take it for granted."

More and more, artists have been stepping away from the spotlight to focus on their mental health or their physical well-being. Shawn Mendes cancelled his world tour last year over concern for his mental health, while more recently fellow country singer Morgan Wallen postponed his tour, citing vocal rest.

"Being on stage is my favourite thing in the world," Peck concluded. "But I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before, in order to do what I love for many years to come. I truly hope you can understand. See you soon and sending all of my love."