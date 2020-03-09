Drake opens up to Lil Yachty in Oprah drag for 'Oprah's Bank Account' music video

Nearly nine years after The Oprah Winfrey Show ended, rapper Lil Yachty has thrown on a wig and some makeup for his "Oprah's Bank Account" music video to pay homage to the groundbreaking talk show — and to give people the Winfrey interview with Drake that we never got the first time around.

In his drag persona Boprah, Yachty jokes with Drake (who himself appeared as Oprah in his "Energy" music video) about how growing a beard and his LSC (light-skinned capability) have helped the Toronto rapper in his career. In turn, Drake praises Lil Yachty to Boprah by saying he's at "the forefront of that movement of music that should be forgotten about."

After a disastrous Boprah segment featuring Lil Yachty, with the rapper playing opposite himself, the music video shifts to an on-location segment in which Boprah interviews breakout rapper DaBaby. In addition to giving some entrepreneurial advice to the North Carolina MC, Boprah gets real answers about why it could be argued that all DaBaby songs sound the same.

The music video was conceived by Lil Yachty, who also wrote the skits. It was directed by Director X, who has collaborated with Drake on music videos like "Work" with Rihanna. "Oprah's Bank Account" is off Yachty's upcoming album Lil Boat 3, due this spring.



