Opera singer Plácido Domingo announces he has coronavirus

Image zoom Europa Press News/Europa Press via Getty Images

Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo announced he's tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Domingo shared a message with fans via his official Facebook page about his symptoms and encouraging others to be careful.

"I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus," he wrote. "My Family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary. Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive."

He begs "everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!"

The diagnosis comes just one day after resigning from AGMA, the union that represents opera singers after an internal investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists and LA Opera found multiple accusations of sexual harassment against him while holding management positions at the LA Opera and Washington National Opera were credible. He will contribute $500,000 to sexual harassment eradication programs and a fund that helps opera employees in crisis, AGMA said on Friday in a statement.

Investigations were launched after multiple women told the Associated Press accused Domingo of harassment and abusing his power between 1986 and 2019.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related Content: