Image zoom Faith Moran/Wireimage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images (2)

The music world is coming together to celebrate and support healthcare workers battling against the coronavirus pandemic with the special One World: Together at Home on Saturday, April 18.

Lady Gaga, Elton John, Lizzo, and many more are collaborating with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen during a broadcast across major networks simultaneously at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/Midnight GMT including ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeart Media in the United States, Canada's Bell Media networks, and the U.K.'s BBC One on Sunday.

One World: Together at Home will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, with help from the cast of Sesame Street. The broadcast will include appearances and performances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

“The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO. “We may have to be apart physically for a little while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The ‘One World: Together at Home’ concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”

Both WHO and Global Citizen have been raising funds during the pandemic through their #TogetherAtHome concert series and has already raised $35 million benefitting WHO's COVID-19 response efforts.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: