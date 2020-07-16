Cue the screams: One Direction launching 10th anniversary website, video, and more

One Direction has a whole lotta history – 10 years of it to be exact.

July 23 marks the 10th anniversary of the British boy band's formation, and the group is celebrating in style. Despite not currently working together, the band announced plans to launch a new 1D anniversary website, as well as a 10-year celebration video, and various other interactive playlists and digital activations featuring Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and former member Zayn Malik.

On the actual anniversary, the special '10 Years of One Direction' website will launch in the form of a timeline charting the history of the group, from their first auditions through to their 2015 hiatus. The website will include an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances, as well as rare behind-the-scenes content.

And if that didn't make it beautiful enough, fans will also be able to generate a shareable 'mixtape' playlist, which will be compiled and personalized based on how they interact with the site's content and the eras they spend the most time exploring. Fans will be able to connect to select streaming service to save the playlists to their accounts.

To help mark the occasion, One Direction is also releasing a new anniversary video documenting highlights of the band's career from their formation on The X Factor. The video will include clips from music videos, performances, and behind-the-scenes content, focusing especially on their relationship with their fans.

Additionally, reformatted albums will be released across streaming platforms with b-sides, rare songs, remixes, live recordings, and acoustic versions all in one place.

To this website and video we say, get out, get out, get out of our heads and fall into our arms instead.