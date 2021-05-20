Taylor Swift has a songwriting credit on Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour

The "Drivers License" singer interpolates one of her idol's songs in an album track that's title has a nod to Swift's favorite number.

Olivia Rodrigo has always been open about how much Taylor Swift is an inspiration to her, but with her debut album Sour (out Friday), that admiration has manifested itself into giving the recent Grammy winner a songwriting credit.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that not only were Swift and her longtime producer Jack Antonoff among the collaborators for one of Rodrigo's unreleased tracks, but the track itself, "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back," is a subtle nod to Swift's lucky number, 13.

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift Olivia Rodrigo, left, and Taylor Swift at the 2021 BRIT Awards. | Credit: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Rather than an official collaboration, though, the song has Swift and Antonoff in the credits because it interpolates the closing track on Reputation, "New Year's Day."

The "Drivers License" singer did finally get to meet her idol recently though at the 2021 BRIT Awards, where they exchanged handwritten notes. In April, Swift even tapped Rodrigo and fellow young pop star Conan Gray to promote her Fearless (Taylor's Version) album on TikTok, so a duet between the two singer-songwriters seems bound to happen.