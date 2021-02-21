Rodrigo said the SNL sketch dedicated to her song was "the best birthday present ever."

Saturday Night Live Close Streaming Options

Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" got major love on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and the singer said it was the "best birthday present ever."

Rodrigo, who turned 18 on Saturday, celebrated the show dedicating a whole sketch to her breakout track.

"DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING," Rodrigo tweeted.

In the sketch, Mikey Day, Kenan Thompson, and other SNL cast play bar patrons who are about to play pool — until host and Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page puts on "Drivers License" on the jukebox and the ballad wrecks them all emotionally. Page and Pete Davidson's characters almost start fighting over whether the track is channeling Taylor Swift vibes or if it's "pure Olivia."

But in the end, the dudes put their differences aside to belt along to the poignant song.

Rodrigo, who stars in Disney Channel's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, enjoyed meteoric success last month with "Drivers License." The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on top of claiming the record for the biggest weekly streaming debut with 107 million worldwide streams — 76.1 million of which were in the U.S. alone, the second-highest number of domestic debut streams behind Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP."

On Jan. 11, three days after its release, the single set the Spotify record for most streams in a single day for a non-holiday song with 15.17 million plays, beating that total one day later when it cracked 17.01 million streams in a 24-hour period.

And while many of Rodrigo's fans are fellow Gen Zers, SNL's sketch proves that people of all ages, including the manliest men, can't hold back tears when "Drivers License" comes on.

Close Streaming Options

Related content: