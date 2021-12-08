The pop star sang a selection of hits from her debut album, Sour, for NPR's Tiny Desk concert series.

Olivia Rodrigo is back at the DMV.

The recent People's Choice Award winner hit up the Glendale Department of Motor Vehicles in California to perform a selection of hits from her massively popular debut studio album, Sour, for NPR's Tiny Desk concert series.

Rodrigo kicked off the set with an acoustic rendition of her breakup anthem "Good 4 U" before acknowledging that she was, in fact, performing live from a DMV, a nod to her massive first single, the heartbreak ballad "Drivers License."

Olivia Rodrigo: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert Olivia Rodrigo performing her Tiny Desk concert | Credit: NPR

"I'm so honored to be here," she said. "I watch these all the time. Right now, we are in a real-life DMV, which definitely has some interesting vibes to it. But yeah, gonna sing a few songs for you guys here. Thanks for coming."

The teen pop star then performed "Traitor" before jumping into a stripped-down version of "Drivers License." Rodrigo finished with "Deja Vu," a song she described as an exploration of her "frustration about how relationships are all recycled."

The California DMV shared NPR Music's official video on Twitter on Tuesday morning, writing, "Check out @oliviarodrigo's performance...showcasing our Glendale #CADMV office."

It's been a banner year for Rodrigo. Sour spent five weeks at the top of the weekly Billboard 200 char from June to July, and both "Drivers License" and "Good 4 U" landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also received seven Grammy nominations, including for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist.

The singer-songwriter also just announced dates for her highly anticipated world tour on Monday. Tickets go on sale Friday, but fans can register early for the virtual queue via Ticketmaster.

Watch Rodrigo's Tiny Desk set above.