Olivia Rodrigo releases 'Deja Vu,' first new song since her debut hit 'Drivers License'

Olivia Rodrigo got her drivers license last week, and now she's having deja vu.

On Thursday, the singer and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star released her new single "Deja Vu," the first new music since her debut smash hit "Drivers License."

Rodrigo teased the release earlier this week on Instagram. "my new song deja vu is out Thursday at 9 am pst," she wrote. "I promise it's not an April fools joke lol"

Released on Jan. 4, "Drivers License" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It has since spent eight weeks in the top spot, smashing records set by the likes of Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande. SNL even did an entire sketch about the song. "It's been incredible," Rodrigo tells EW of the song's overnight success. "I love writing music and I just feel so lucky that people are responding to it the way that they are. It's really my biggest dream come true."

As for what's next, Rodrigo teases, "I'm putting out a project later this year that I'm working on right now. I'm super stoked for that. I don't have a ton of concrete plans, but I love making art and making music and I'm hopefully going to be doing that for the rest of my life. This year is going to be no exception to that."

