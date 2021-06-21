And her castmates cheered her on via Instagram.

High schooler no more! Olivia Rodrigo has graduated.

The singer and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star shared a photo showing her in a cap and gown on Saturday, captioning her Instagram post, "bye high school!!!!!!!"

The 18-year-old received a host of well-wishes from her HSM:TM:TS costars, like Dara Renee, who plays Kourtney on the Disney+ show, and wrote on the post, "CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN!!!"

Joe Serafini, who plays Seb, chimed in with, "congrats liv!!!!!"

Julia Lester, a.k.a. Ashlyn, shared crying emojis with a little encouragement: "GO LIV."

Frankie Rodriguez, who plays Carlos, shared, "Proud," with a tearing-up emoji.

Andi Mack's Joshua Rush wrote, "congrats on graditating [sic]."

Rodrigo's singing pal Conan Gray (who helped her tease the Taylor's version re-recording of Fearless on Instagram earlier this year) opted for a little sarcasm, writing, "she can read," and adding hearts-for-eyes happy-face emojis.

She actually responded to that comment, chiming back, "it was all text to speech."

It's been a big few months for Rodrigo. Her debut album, Sour, dropped last month and went quickly to the top of the Billboard charts.