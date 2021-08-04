Olivia Rodrigo is 'flattered' Courtney Love knows she exists after plagiarism accusation

She hit it big with Sour, but Olivia Rodrigo is playing it sweet.

When asked during a recent GQ interview about Courtney Love's accusation that a promo shot for Rodrigo's album Sour ripped off the album cover for Hole's Live Through This, Rodrigo coyly dodged the question.

Love first called out the photos' similarities in a now-deleted Instagram post of both images, enigmatically captioned "Spot the difference! #twinning!" Rodrigo commented on the post, "love u and live through this soooo much," to which Love replied, "Olivia - you're welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!" The Hole frontwoman replied to a few other commenters, elaborating that "I'm not angry" about the photo, "but this was bad form... It was rude."

Courtney Love; Olivia Rodrigo Credit: Geffen; Twitter

Rodrigo didn't elaborate on the controversy for GQ, but she did confirm elsewhere in the interview that she loves a throwback. "Me and my best friend, Iris [Apatow], we're obsessed with early-2000s culture. We love Paris Hilton and The Simple Life. We love cool Britney shirts and stuff like that," the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star said, adding that Winona Ryder is her "favorite ever."

On the topic of Britney Spears — a fellow Disney breakout — Rodrigo called the pop icon's ongoing conservatorship nightmare "just horrific," saying she's been following the story closely. "I think, as an industry, people are getting better at not taking advantage of and manipulating and bullying young women. But it's still so apparent, and I witness that too. Not near at the level that Britney has, obviously. I think that's an important paradigm that I hope that we'll be able to break in the coming generations. I've definitely seen corporate dollars be prioritized over people's mental health."

