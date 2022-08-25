The pop newcomer paid homage to the Piano Man's "Uptown Girl" in her hit 2021 song.

Billy Joel surprised concert-goers at his Madison Square Garden show in New York City Wednesday night with an appearance from a certain beloved uptown girl.

At a very memorable moment in the show, the five-time Grammy winner introduced his audience to three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo, who performed her hit 2021 song "Deja Vu" before the pair launched into a duet of Joel's classic "Uptown Girl."

The performances, captured by fans in attendance and posted online, were especially magical considering Rodrigo mentions Joel and "Uptown Girl" in "Deja Vu."

"We're gonna bring up another young musician," Joel told the crowd. "This is a very talented singer-songwriter... I like her music, and so do my kids."

"Thank you so much for having me, Billy," Rodrigo said as she emerged on stage. "I'm such a huge fan, and I couldn't have written this next song without you, so thank you."

Olivia Rodrigo performing with Billy Joel Olivia Rodrigo joins Billy Joel on stage at Madison Square Garden to perform "Deja Vu" and "Uptown Girl." | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Attendees sang along with Rodrigo as she began the verses for "Deja Vu," while Joel played backup on piano. She later pointed at him and smiled when she got to the lyrics that name-drop him: "I bet that she knows Billy Joel / 'Cause you played her 'Uptown Girl.'"

As the singer wrapped "Deja Vu," Joel announced that he and Rodrigo would be singing his 1983 smash at the request of his special guest.

Watch the performances in the video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.