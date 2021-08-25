Olivia Rodrigo adds songwriting credit for Paramore to 'Good 4 U'

Along with Taylor Swift, the band joins the list of credits the young singer has retroactively included on her debut album, Sour.

Olivia Rodrigo has added another songwriting credit to her debut album, Sour, this time giving it to two members of the band Paramore. Lead singer Hayley Williams and former guitarist Josh Farro have officially been included as co-writers on the song "Good 4 U," along with Rodrigo and producer and songwriter Daniel Nigro.

Sources confirm that the listing was changed on the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP), reports Billboard. Williams also reacted to the news in an Instagram story.

Olivia Rodrigo, Hayley Williams Olivia Rodrigo and Hayley Williams | Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images; Bonnie Biess/Getty Images

The High School Musical star's latest addition marks the third time since Sour's release that the artist has retroactively acknowledged outside musical influences. She previously credited Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift on the songs "Déjà Vu" and "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back."

When Sour dropped in May, Rodrigo spoke in depth about how she interpolated Swift's song "New Year's Day" from her album Reputation, saying in an interview, "I came up with the '1 Step Forward' concept and I sort of wrote a verse and a chorus… I was in the car on a road trip, and when I got home, I decided to sing it over the chords of 'New Year's Day,'" adding that she was "lucky enough to get that approved." She recently acknowledged the similarities between her song "Déjà Vu" and another Swift song, "Cruel Summer," both of which feature yelling on the bridge.

Like Swift, Paramore is among the artists Rodrigo has cited as musical influences, so it's no surprise that the singer has interpolated their work in an updated tune (that, quite frankly, is a banger.) Since "Good 4 U" first came out, many were quick to notice that the song takes its inspiration from Paramore's 2007 single "Misery Business," boasting a similar style and rhythm.

Now that the band is getting their due, we can rock out to all those mash-ups fans have been putting together without any guilt. Not a bad way to celebrate the last weeks of summer.

Representatives for Rodrigo, Williams, and Paramore did not immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.