"I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever," said the "vampire" singer.

Olivia Rodrigo has no sour feelings when it comes to Taylor Swift.

The "vampire" singer, 20, addressed the long-standing, fan-fueled conspiracy theory that she and Swift, 33, are secretly feuding in a Rolling Stone cover story on Tuesday.

"I don't have beef with anyone," Rodrigo explained. "I'm very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that's really the only people I talk to, ever. There's nothing to say… There's so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien conspiracy theories."

Rumors of a potential falling out between the pair began circulating online shortly after Rodrigo gave Swift — as well as her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff — 50% of the songwriting credits and royalties for her tracks "1 step forward, 3 steps back" (which interpolates Swift's "New Years Day") and "deja vu" (which is inspired by Swift's "Cruel Summer") in 2021.

Olivia Rodrigo & Taylor Swift Olivia Rodrigo; Taylor Swift | Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Rodrigo, who cited Swift as an inspiration early in her career, acknowledged she was "a little caught off guard" by the experience. "At the time it was very confusing," she told Rolling Stone. "And I was green and bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Is that the phrase?"

The Disney alum did not confirm whether or not Swift specifically requested credits on either track. "It's not something that I was super involved in," Rodrigo noted. "It was more team-on-team. So, I wouldn't be the best person to ask."

However, if the tables were turned, Rodrigo said that she wouldn't ask a younger artist who is inspired by her work for any credit. "I don't think I would ever personally do that," she said. "But who's to say where I'll be in 20, 30 years. All that I can do is write my songs and focus on what I can control."

Rodrigo's comments come after she was asked whether or not her new single "vampire," which in part describes a "famef---er" who is "bleedin' me dry," was secretly about Swift during a Guardian interview earlier this month.

"How do I answer this?" she wondered. "I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I've never done that before in my career and probably won't. I think it's better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing." She did concede that she was "very surprised when people thought" it was about Swift, though.

Swift was an early supporter of Rodrigo's career, cheering for her on social media and even sending her a hand-wrapped present in 2021. Similarly, Rodrigo, alongside pal Conan Grey, posted several videos on social media celebrating Swift's Fearless re-release that same year.

Following the legal disputes, fans speculated over whether or not the pair remain friends, especially after Swift recently announced that Sabrina Carpenter, Rodrigo's alleged "drivers license" rival, would be opening for her on the Latin America dates of her Eras Tour.

