Olivia Newton-John's daughter has felt her mother's presence in the year since she passed from breast cancer at the age of 73.

Chloe Lattanzi, daughter of the pop icon, spoke to PEOPLE on the first anniversary of her mother's death, sharing that she believes she's had supernatural visits from the Grease star. "Two weeks after she passed my phone accidentally took a picture of my dog, and there floating by his head was a little blue orb, the same color as this," Lattanzi said, referring to an aquamarine pendant necklace that her stepfather John Easterling had gifted Newton-John, which has since been passed down to her.

"Mom and I had talked years back," Lattanzi explained. "We'd watch these paranormal shows and I'd say, 'You gotta show up for me.' And she was like, 'I'll show up as one of those orb things.'"

Chloe Lattanzi (L) and her mother, singer/actress Olivia Newton-John Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe Lattanzi | Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Easterling had a similar experience with the orb. When he visited Peru two months ago to scatter Newton-John's ashes at the spot where they married, he took a picture and "this blue orb is right between my eyes." He added, "It's been a supernatural year."

Newton-John passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Ynez, Calif. last August following a 30-year battle with breast cancer. She was first diagnosed in 1992 and publicly shared that it metastasized to the sacrum in 2017. Newton-John championed cancer research and launched the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre and Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund prior to her death. Lattanzi has helped ensure that her mother's legacy lives on as she gears up for the annual Olivia's Walk for Wellness in Melbourne in October.

"It's an honor. I know it's going to be really hard emotionally, but I'm excited to do this for her," Lattanzi said of continuing her mother's work.

She also recalled their final moment together: "[Her caregiver] Carol says she opened her eyes, looked at me, and mouthed, 'I love you.' That's a very special last memory for me."