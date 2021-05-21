Olivia Rodrigo's Sour is finally here — and it's making life a whole lot sweeter.

"It totally doesn't register as being real life yet," Rodrigo says during Apple Music's First Listen. "I just feel so proud of the record and whatever happens, if people love it, if people hate it, I'm just so happy with this slice of life that I memorialized in music. I just had so much fun making it and that's all I can ask for."

Rodrigo's music career skyrocketed almost overnight when she released "Drivers License" back in January and it immediately went viral on TikTok. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and charted more than 76 million streams in its first week, claiming the record for the biggest weekly streaming debut. It also spawned a Saturday Night Live sketch about the track (with Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page calling out the rumors about the alleged breakup that inspired it). Rodrigo previously told EW that the months since releasing her first single have been "incredible."

Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, 'Sour' | Credit: Geffen Records

"I love writing music and I just feel so lucky that people are responding to it the way that they are," she said. "It's really my biggest dream come true. I love making art and making music, and I'm hopefully going to be doing that for the rest of my life. This year is going to be no exception to that."

Stream Sour below.