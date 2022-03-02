How OK Go pulled off the iconic 'White Knuckles' music video with 14 dancing dogs in 1 take

Lead singer Damian Kulash unleashes his memories of the 2010 music video shoot that could have been ruff — but turned out to be best in show.

How did OK Go outdo their masterful treadmill routine in the "Here It Goes Again" music video? By achieving the im-paw-sible.

The band had already earned a reputation for creating jaw-dropping, instantly viral music videos, from their relatively simple treadmill choreography to an intricately arranged Rube Goldberg machine. But for the band's 2010 hit "White Knuckles," lead singer Damian Kulash and his sister Trish Sie (who directed both videos) wanted an even more impressive one-take video — only this time, they wanted it to feature animals.

"The original plan was we were going to have chimpanzees in spacesuits trying to do the treadmill dance, just to make fun of ourselves," Kulash tells EW. "We never got the chimpanzees in spacesuits, but that's where it started."

Eventually they landed on the idea of having a bunch of dogs performing detailed choreography for three and a half minutes. But there was just one problem with their grand plan: Every animal trainer they asked said it couldn't be done.

"Some people just didn't really get it," Kulash recalls. "They were like, 'Here are the things you can train a dog to do, as long as it's 15 seconds long.' And we were like, 'No, we want them to do something for three and a half minutes.'"

After an exhaustive search, they finally found a willing partner in animal trainer Lauren Henry, from Talented Animals, only to encounter their next big obstacle… funding the thing. "We called dog food sponsors — Purina almost did it with us — but in the end, we just had to pay for ourselves because it was too important," Kulash says.

Finally, the real work began. First the band planned the dance using stuffed animals as stand-ins for the dogs. Then 12 trainers taught 14 rescue dogs (and one goat!) the choreography for three months. The band arrived on set in an empty plastic factory in Oregon a week before cameras started rolling, and they were all impressed with how well the pooches were performing the dance.

"There were some things that they could never learn, but some things were even better than we had imagined," Kulash says. "It was incredible — the dogs screwed up less than humans do. Dogs are very predictable. What they want is food. And occasionally affection. And once in a while they want to check out each other's asses."

But a last-minute addition to the pack of pup performers changed everything when Kulash's own canine, Bunny (bottom right photo, on the right), was recruited on set. "Bunny was a bad dog generally, but Bunny was so incredibly food-motivated that the trainers were like, 'You could train this dog to do anything,'" Kulash says. "She was so into food that if you put a bunch of Cheez Whiz on a tennis ball, anything she could comprehend, she would do. It was just a matter of teaching her and getting her to comprehend what you wanted. And she was a dream on set, generally."

OK Go shooting the music video for 'White Knuckles' OK Go shooting the music video for 'White Knuckles' | Credit: OK Go

For 72 takes, Bunny performed her part beautifully. And there was only one day left of filming to go. "We were going to get an even better take the next day, we were pretty sure of it," Kulash remembers. But after take 72, the band threw a party for all the trainers, the crew, and Kulash's parents, who were visiting the set. After the party ended, Kulash let Bunny and his other dog, Dora, out to pee, and while Dora returned immediately, Bunny disappeared for an hour and a half.

When Bunny finally returned, she was safe… but she also reeked. "She smelled like the worst bog sewage. It was so bad," Kulash says. "I don't know what she did. She must have found a dead animal — but also in, like, a swamp."

Kulash washed her all night, and to his human nose, she eventually smelled normal again. "But the next day when we got to set, none of the dogs would work," he says. "We were like, what's going on? Did they know that yesterday we had a wrap party too early? Are they just revolting? When we finally got to the section where Bunny comes in — it's about a third of the way through the video, and it took us like two hours to just get to that point because none of the dogs were cooperating — she gets sat down on that little table next to Spike [bottom right photo, on the left], who smells her and was like, 'Holy s---, what are you?!' Like this incredible 'What have you become, Bunny?!' And we realized that, to dogs, Bunny was not anywhere close to clean."

They tried everything to get Bunny smelling normal again, even going so far as to wash her in peroxide to get rid of the stench, but nothing worked. And after filming 52 more (failed) takes, they ended up having to use take 72 — the last full-take shot before Bunny's disappearing act. "The entire rest of the shoot was gone because of Bunny," Kulash says. "We never got a better take because of that little… well, bitch."

Bunny died years later, and Kulash loves how she'll forever be immortalized in "White Knuckles," alongside all the other rescue dogs who pulled off what so many trainers said couldn't be done. And after all the hard work and the uphill battle they weathered before and during the shoot, Kulash knows their job could have been even more difficult if they'd picked a different animal to star in the music video. "Luckily, they're not cats," he says. "Can you imagine?"

