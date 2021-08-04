Offspring drummer says he's been ousted from band because he won't get COVID-19 vaccine

Turns out, you gotta keep 'em separated.

Pete Parada, drummer for the pop-punk band the Offspring, says he has effectively been kicked out of the group because he refuses to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

He shared the news on his Instagram account Tuesday, writing, "Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour. I mention this because you won't be seeing me at these upcoming shows."

It's unclear whether the move is permanent or temporary. EW has reached out to the Offspring and Parada for comment.

Pete Parada performing as part of the Offspring

In his Instagram post, Parada said he had a mild case of COVID over a year ago, but his decision to not get vaccinated, which he says he made with his doctor, is because he has a long history of Guillain-Barré Syndrome. (The CDC has said people who have previously had GBS may receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and the high efficacy and safety of the vaccines have been well documented to date.)

"I have no negative feelings towards my band," Parada added. "They're doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same. Wishing the entire Offspring family all the best as they get back at it! I'm heartbroken not to be seeing my road community, and I will miss connecting with the fans more than I can express in words."

In the meantime, Parada said he intends to launch a new project, though he didn't provide further details, and release some music with his daughter. "I deeply appreciate your understanding and support as my family and I find a new way forward. Sending love to everyone who has been impacted by this pandemic, in all the ways lives have been lost and altered," he concluded.