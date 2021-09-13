Britney Spears had a lot to celebrate over the weekend as the pop star announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. And among the many congratulations that came the singer's way from celebrities like Paris Hilton and Willie Gomez was a little piece of sage advice — from none other than Octavia Spencer.

"Make him sign a prenup," the Oscar-winning actress wrote in the comments section of Spears' Instagram post, in which the singer included a video showing off her sparkly engagement piece along with a series of ring emojis.

Spencer's comment didn't go unnoticed, receiving more than 25,000 likes — including an acknowledgement from Asghari himself, who simply replied with a "100" emoji.

Spears' fiancé continued to show his sense of humor later when he shared his own happiness about the engagement on Instagram and added a cheeky response in his story that alluded to Spencer's remark.

Octavia Spencer advises Britney Spears to get a prenup Octavia Spencer advised a newly engaged Britney Spears to get a prenup. | Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

"Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup! Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day," he wrote.

Octavia Spencer advises Britney Spears to get a prenup Spears' fiancé, Sam Asghari, responded on Instagram to concerns that the singer get a prenup. | Credit: Sam Asghari/Instagram

The engagement marks Spears' third. In 2004, she was married for a short time to her childhood friend Jason Alexander, and later that year she tied the knot with Kevin Federline, with whom she has two sons. Spears met Asghari on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party" in 2016, and the two have been together ever since.

The news of Spears' engagement arrived the same week that Spears' dad, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end his daughter's conservatorship. It seems that this is one of the first steps the singer is taking to reclaim her life, and much of the world couldn't be happier for her.