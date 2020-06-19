Noname responds to J. Cole with 'Song 33': 'This is all he can offer?'

Noname has responded to J.Cole's controversial song "Snow on tha Bluff" with a blistering track of her own. Clocking in at a little over a minute, "Song 33" is a brutally honest reproach of Cole's recent single.

"Little did I know all my reading would be a bother/There's trans women being murdered, and this is all he can offer?" Noname raps over production from Madlib. And: "Look at him go/He really bout to write about me when the world is in smokes?"

In "Snow on tha Bluff," Cole seemed to shade Noname over a since-deleted tweet she wrote that called out top-selling rappers for not using their celebrity to do more in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The key verse:

My IQ is average, there's a young lady out there, she way smarter than me/I scrolled through her timeline in these wild times, and I started to read/She mad at these crackers, she mad at these capitalists, mad at these murder police/She mad at my n—s, she mad at our ignorance, she wear her heart on her sleeve/She mad at the celebrities, low-key I be thinkin' she talkin' 'bout me.

Cole responded to the backlash by saying he stood by his song. "Right or wrong I can’t say, but I can say it was honest," he tweeted. Later, he asked his followers to follow Noname, saying he loved her and regarded her as a leader during this time. "She has done and is doing the reading and the listening and the learning on the path that she truly believes is the correct one for our people. Meanwhile a n— like me just be rapping." he wrote. The two had previously collaborated on the song "Warm Enough" in 2015, from Donnie Trumpet and the Social Experiment's album Surf.

In addition to dropping the song, Noname also used her platform in support of freeing a Black Panther member currently in jail. Listen to "Song 33" above.

