Hear lost Oasis track 'Don't Stop,' which Noel Gallagher found while quarantine cleaning

Is Noel Gallagher feeling a little nostalgic for his days fronting Oasis?

The British rocker has been doing some spring cleaning while quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic, and it led to a surprising discovery: Amid stacks of unmarked CDs lay a demo for the unreleased Oasis track "Don't Stop."

"Like the rest of the world I've had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I'd FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked CDs I've got lying around in boxes at home," Gallagher tweeted Wednesday. "As fate would have it I stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever. I know some of you love this tune so we thought we'd put it 'out there' for you to enjoy/argue over."

Though the track was never commercially released, the band performed "Don't Stop" during a sound check in Hong Kong years ago, and a bootleg recording had been the only version available until now. The demo Gallagher found (which you can listen to above) bears no indication of when it was recorded.

Originally known as the Rain, Oasis was founded in Manchester in 1991 by Gallagher's brother Liam, alongside Paul Arthurs, Paul McGuigan, and Tony McCarroll. Noel became the fifth member of the rock band before his younger brother changed the name. While members came and went, the Gallaghers remained constant until the group disbanded.

Oasis peaked with their 1995 album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, featuring their biggest commercial hits, "Champagne Supernova" and "Wonderwall." But the siblings started to become known more for their bad-boy personas and public squabbles with one another. Noel quit the group in 2009 after another of his and Liam's famous disagreements.

"It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight," Noel wrote on the band's website then. "People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."

The brothers have never publicly reconciled, though each year rumors seem to return about the Gallagher boys finally putting the band back together. With stacks of music and nothing but time, maybe this is the perfect storm they need to leave the past behind.

