Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds concert evacuated after bomb threat

The show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center is now "under investigation," per authorities.

A Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds concert in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., was evacuated on Saturday in response to a bomb threat.

Fans expecting to see Gallagher perform at the Saratoga Performing Afters Center were asked to exit the venue before the musician ever stepped foot on stage. After opening acts Metric and Garbage completed their sets, SPAC ordered the audience to evacuate via a jumbo screen.

"ATTENTION! At this time, we will need to evacuate the venue," the message said, per a tweet from an attendee. "We ask you to calmly proceed to the nearest exit. Please follow directions of staff and police officers. For the safety of everyone, please do not rush or push. Thank you for your cooperation." No injuries were reported. Details regarding the bomb threat were likely held back for safety reasons, with the police department offering an update on Sunday evening.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was suspended ‪at 9:40 pm and concert attendees were evacuated without incident," the New York State Park Police wrote in a statement shared on Facebook. "K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results."

The statement continues, "This incident is under investigation.‬ This case will be investigated as, Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony."

Representatives for Gallagher did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Noel Gallagher Noel Gallagher | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While the former Oasis singer has yet to address the incident, Garbage tweeted a response in the immediate aftermath of the evacuation. "We have no idea what happened tonight," the band wrote. "We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone!!! I'm sorry we have no real information. We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!!!!"

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' tour is scheduled to continue on Monday with a show at the Central Park Summerstage in New York City. The band will continue on to Maryland, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts before entering the international leg of the tour in Europe and Asia.