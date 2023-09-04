Noel Gallagher reveals what prompted his ongoing beef with Adele

Allow Noel Gallagher to explain his beef with Adele.

The former Oasis guitarist and vocalist elaborated on what prompted him to call the singer "f---ing awful" and her songs "offensive" back in July. On a recent episode of Matt Morgan's Patreon podcast, Gallagher said his distaste for the singer originated from a simple invitation — one that did not come from Adele herself.

"She sent someone over to f---ing ask, 'Did I want to meet her?'" Gallagher said. "That's what riled me. I'm not one for causing a scene, I just stick it in the vault and just think revenge is a dish best served cold."

He later joked about being open to collaborating with the Grammy winner. "If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers," Gallagher said. "I might in the future. I'll be saying, 'Get Adele to sing that. Don't call until she's done the guide vocal.'"

Noel Gallagher and Adele Noel Gallagher; Adele | Credit: Gus Stewart/Redferns; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Gallagher previously called Adele's music "f---ing shit" and derogatorily compared her to Cilla Black. He first made it known that he was not a fan in 2015, when he said Adele's music was for "f---ing grannies." He said at the time, "If someone wants to know what I think of Adele, I'll f---ing tell them. Not because I have any sort of agenda or because I'm trying to whip up any kind of hysteria. I just don't see what the fuss is about."

The grannies, for their part, propelled Adele's most recent album, 30, to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2021, while her previous albums before it, 25 and 21, also achieved the feat. At the Grammy Awards earlier this year, she won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Easy on Me," and also picked up six other nominations.

Gallagher, who has also taken aim at Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi, and the 1975's Matt Healy, told Morgan of his feuds, "I don't think I have ever gone out of my way to start anything. It's always been a reaction to some fucking idiot having a go in the first place. You know me, I keep myself to myself."

