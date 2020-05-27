Reid's second album is out Friday — and he's doing his best to stay on the beat in this sweet socially-distanced music video.

Since the April finale, Schitt's Creek fans have been missing their favorite show and its stars — especially the sweet, feel-good fix the series brought every week, right up through its big wedding between David Rose (Dan Levy) and Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid).

Here's one way to find that loving feeling again: watch the adorable, dorky, and socially-distanced new video for Reid's song "Got You," off his much-anticipated second album, Gemini, which will (finally) be released Friday.

Reid, who was midway through a sold-out North American tour pre-coronavirus shutdowns, has been putting on occasional concerts (on Instagram, of course), joking about his "long hair, don't care" quarantine look. He teamed up with director Amy Segal — who helmed the emotional documentary that aired immediately after the Schitt's Creek finale — to drive around Toronto and make a light-hearted, socially-distanced music video with friends.

"Back when life was normal, we used to throw parties (remember parties?) and often [Reid's fiancee] Clare and her sister Julia would make up these line dances and get a bunch of people learning the steps and doing it together, and it was just the best," Reid told EW. "But obviously we can't all be together at the moment. So Clare and Julia made up a dance that was 'Noah-Proof' — if I can do it, anyone can."