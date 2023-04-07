Nikki Sixx responds to Mick Mars' lawsuit, says Mötley Crüe has been 'propping him up'

No man nor doctor is feeling good amid the battle brewing between members of Mötley Crüe.

After guitarist Mick Mars filed a lawsuit against the other members of the band on Thursday, claiming that they're trying to unfairly push him out of Mötley Crüe, bassist Nikki Sixx responded on Twitter. Sixx expressed affection for his bandmate, but also alleged that Mars was being manipulated by his lawyers.

"Sad day for us and we don't deserve this considering how many years we've been propping him up," Sixx wrote. "We still wish him the best and hope he find's [sic] lawyers and managers who aren't damaging him. We love you Mick."

Representatives for Sixx and the band did not immediately respond to EW's request for additional comment.

Mars suffers from Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), a chronic and inflammatory form of arthritis that mainly affects the spine and pelvis. After years of performing through the pain, he informed the other members of Mötley Crüe last year that he could no longer tour with them, but would still be open to recording new music or performing at residencies that did not require much travel. (At the time, the band confusingly responded to his announcement with a statement that made it sound as if Mars was leaving the band entirely.)

In his lawsuit, Mars claims that the band is attempting to force him out of the band completely and dramatically reduce his 25 percent share of profits from touring and merchandise. His lawsuit seeks to get the other members to divulge documents related to their various businesses and LLCs.

Nikki Sixx and Mick Mars performing live with Motley Crue as part of the Download Festival on June 14, 2015 Nikki Sixx and Mick Mars performing live with Motley Crue as part of the Download Festival on June 14, 2015 | Credit: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

"Retiring from touring is resigning from the band," Mötley Crüe lawyer Sahsa Frid told Variety in response to the lawsuit. "The band's primary function is to tour and perform concerts. And as you saw from the amendment, if a shareholder resigns, he cannot receive any compensation from touring — which is what Mick is trying to get. It's clear-cut that Mick is not entitled to any more money."

The different members also have competing versions of events. Mars alleges in the lawsuit that he was the only band member to play 100 percent live on their most recent tour, claiming Sixx "did not play a single note on bass during the entire U.S. tour." Sixx appears to be alleging the opposite with his remark about "propping [Mars] up" for years.