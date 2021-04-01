Nike blocks sales of Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' with temporary restraining order

Of course, the shoes are already sold out with one remaining through a giveaway.

Nike's beef with the Lil Nas X "Satan shoes" is heating up.

The sneaker company was successful in blocking all sales of the specialty shoes from Brooklyn-based MSCHF, at least for now. A U.S. District Court judge from New York's Eastern District granted Nike a temporary restraining order against MSCHF, preventing the company from fulfilling any orders, according to CBS News.

Of course, the only issue is that, on Monday, 665 pairs of the $1,018-a-pair sneakers sold out in precisely one minute. So, some orders may have already been fulfilled. Lil Nas X is also giving away the last pair — the 666th one — on Twitter. So... yeah.

"Decisions about what products to put the 'swoosh' on belong to Nike, not to third parties like MSCHF," the company said in court documents, according to The Hollywood Reporter — the "swoosh" being a reference to the Nike logo. "Nike requests that the court immediately and permanently stop MSCHF from fulfilling all orders for its unauthorized Satan Shoes."

In response to Thursday's development, a Nike spokesperson issued the same statement to EW the company released on Monday when they first filed the lawsuit.

"Nike filed a trademark infringement and dilution complaint against MSCHF today related to the Satan Shoes," the spokesperson said. "We don't have any further details to share on pending legal matters. However, we can tell you we do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. The Satan Shoes were produced without Nike's approval or authorization, and Nike is in no way connected with this project."

Reps for Lil Nas X and MSCHF did not immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

The shoes were custom designed based on Nike Air Max 97s and were released in conjunction with Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" video, which saw the rapper and singer slide down a stripper pole to Hell in order to seduce and then kill Satan. The sneakers sport a pentagram, "Luke 10:18" (in reference to the Bible verse about Lucifer falling like lightning from Heaven), and one drop of human blood per pair.

The sneakers and the video have become lightning rods for many religious conservatives, prompting a lot of homophobic and bigoted responses that Lil Nas X himself has been combating on Twitter.

Per CBS, Nike argued that there is "already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF's Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product."