Nicole Kidman shouts out Taylor Swift's Folklore fashion in Instagram post

Stars: they're just like us — obsessing over the new Taylor Swift album.

Nicole Kidman gave Swift a shout-out in an Instagram post comparing the musician's dress on the Folklore album cover to the actress's costume in Sofia Coppola's 2017 period piece The Beguiled, calling them "Folklore Sisters." "Love this album," Kidman added, alongside a video of her dancing to a song by her husband Keith Urban on the Beguiled set.

Some Twitter users perceived a slightly different vibe to the album cover, comparing it to the aesthetic of pagan-inflected A24 horror movies like Midsommar and The Witch, or their writer-directors' oft-cited influence Ingmar Bergman.

Swift took the world by surprise by announcing Folklore mere hours before its release on Thursday. The album quickly garnered acclaim from music critics, with several declaring it her best yet, and broke the record for the biggest debut for a female artist on Spotify, with more than 80 million streams on its first day of release.

"It started with imagery. Visuals that popped into my mind and piqued my curiosity," Swift wrote of the album in an essay posted on social media. "Stars drawn around scars. A cardigan that still bears the scent of loss 20 years later....A whiskey bottle beckoning. Hands held through plastic. A single thread that, for better or for worse, ties you to your fate."

Sounds like an A24 horror film to us.