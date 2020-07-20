Nicki Minaj announces she's pregnant with first child

Rapper Nicki Minaj announced she's pregnant with a series of fun photos on Instagram on Monday.

Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, released three images showcasing her bulging baby bump while dressed up in colorful wigs and ensembles. This is her first child with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, the pair tied the knot on October 21.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage," she captioned one of the images. "Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

Although Minaj announced her retirement from music shortly before she and her childhood friend Petty married, she released the solo single "Yikes" on Feb. 7. She also featured on three collaborations this year, "Nice to Meet Ya" with Meghan Trainer, "Say So" remix with Doja Cat, and her biggest alongside rapper 6ix9ine titled "Trollz." "Trollz" became Minaj's second number one single of her career.

Minaj's relationship with Petty has been controversial due to his 1994 arrest and later conviction of attempted first-degree rape in New York City. In March, Petty was arrested by U.S. Marshalls for failing to register as a sex offender in California, where he's been residing since last July. He has since been added to the Megan's Law database, which keeps tabs on sex offenders in California.

His rap sheet also includes a first-degree manslaughter conviction in connection to the shooting death of a man named Lamont Robinson, according to The Blast.