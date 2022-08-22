The rapper has reached the top spot with other artists in the past, but "Super Freaky Girl" is her first solo single to reach No. 1 since her 2009 debut.

Nicki Minaj lands first solo No. 1 Hot 100 single of her career with 'Super Freaky Girl'

Pound the alarm in celebration: Nicki Minaj just landed the first solo No. 1 single of her career on the Billboard Hot 100 with her new song "Super Freaky Girl," the publication announced Monday.

Though she's reached the peak position with other artists like Doja Cat ("Say So") and controversial rapper 6ix9ine ("Trollz"), Minaj's latest feat marks the first time in the 39-year-old's 13-year career that she has climbed to the chart's summit on her own.

Billboard also reported that "Super Freaky Girl" is the first hip-hop song by a solo woman with no accompanying acts to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" did so in 1998.

Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj's 'Super Freaky Girl' single cover. | Credit: Nicki Minaj

"You did it," Minaj tweeted Monday, shortly after it was revealed that the song also had the biggest pure sales week for any song released in 2022, with 89,000 units sold.

The song has been hailed as a pseudo sequel to Minaj's 2014 smash "Anaconda," and includes a prominent sample of Rick James' 1981 song "Super Freak."

After premiering "Super Freaky Girl," Minaj also released a slightly altered "Roman Remix" version of the song that includes the return of her fan-favorite alter-ego Roman Zolanski.

In addition to her chart success, Minaj is set to host Sunday's 2022 MTV VMAs with LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. Elsewhere at the VMAs, she will accept this year's Video Vanguard Award and perform a medley of hits spanning her career. "Super Freaky Girl" is also nominated for Song of the Summer at the awards ceremony.

Though the single charted high upon its release, Minaj has also received criticism online for working on the tune with writer-producer Dr. Luke, the famed songsmith who was sued by pop star Kesha for alleged sexual assault and abuse in a lawsuit that was later dropped.

Watch the "Super Freaky Girl" lyric video above.

