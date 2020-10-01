Nicki Minaj welcomes first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj is a new mom!

Minaj welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on Wednesday in Los Angeles, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

The hitmaker shocked fans in July with a surprise pregnancy announcement which featured photos of her many months along in her pregnancy.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage," she captioned one of the images. "Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

Minaj confirmed she married Petty, who is a registered sex offender in the state of New York and served time in prison for manslaughter after being convicted in 2002, in October 2019 after less than a year of dating.

Minaj was nominated for two Latin Grammy Awards earlier this week for her collaboration with Karol G, "Tusa."