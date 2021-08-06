Nicki Minaj disputes Jessie J's claims that she asked to be featured on 'Bang Bang'

"Chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile?" the rapper said after Jessie J told a publication the rapper requested to be part of her song with Ariana Grande.

Nicki Minaj and Jessie J are bang-banging up the history of how their iconic 2014 tune "Bang Bang" came together.

After the British pop star told Glamour magazine that Minaj requested to be featured on the track after hearing existing verses sung by her and Ariana Grande, the rapper tweeted her (slightly different) recollection of how the Max Martin-produced song came to fruition.

"I didn't hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile?" the 38-year-old tweeted after tagging the singer in her message. "This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop. LoveU."

Minaj also responded to a note from a fan who recalled a past interview in which Jessie J reportedly credited the label with asking Minaj to be part of the song at the time of release, though EW was unable to verify the information. A representative for the singer's record label didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Though the recording artists' stories didn't align, Jessie J credited Minaj and Grande's contributions to the song with its overwhelming success, and added that she's asked the latter to collaborate again.

"Let's be honest: For as much as songs like that are my bag all day, every day, 'Bang Bang' would have never done what it did without them. The gratitude I have and, honestly, the experience of girl power. Since Moulin Rouge, there hasn't really been a big female song that's come that's really impacted like that," she continued. "Me and Ari just spoke the other day, and I was like, 'We should definitely do something together.' And she was like, 'If we do, it has to be better than 'Bang Bang.'' And I was like, 'Well...' She was like, 'I don't know,' and I was like, 'I don't know.' Because it's just one of those songs that just caught and went."

Released in the summer of 2014, "Bang Bang" became one of the biggest songs of the year, charting at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 before its eight-times-Platinum certification for moving over 8 million units in the United States alone.

"Bang Bang" — subsequently included on the track lists for both Jessie J's Sweet Talker album as well as Grande's My Everything LP — was also nominated for a Grammy and an MTV VMA — the latter ceremony hosted a memorable performance of the song in which Minaj suffered a wardrobe malfunction and powered through her bars while holding her outfit close to her body to prevent it from slipping down.

Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj - Bang Bang (Official Video) Nicki Minaj, Jessie J, and Ariana Grande perform in the 'Bang Bang' music video. | Credit: Jessie J/YouTube

