Pound the alarm! A Nicki Minaj course is coming to UC Berkeley next spring
Nicki Minaj has given her stamp of approval for a new college course about her coming to University of California, Berkeley.
The class, titled "Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms," will hold 90-minute lectures on Tuesdays and Thursdays when it begins next spring. Clearly amped about it, the "Super Bass" singer is asking the class to save her a seat, tweeting that she'd "love to stop by."
And the class's instructor, Peace and Love El Henson, is fully on board with Minaj sitting in on as many lectures as she'd like, tweeting, "We would be hella happy & honored for u to stop by!"
According to Henson, the course will focus on Minaj's career within the greater context of hip-hop and feminism. "This class is interested in thinking critically about u and ur productions w/in the context of broader historical-social structures & hip hop feminisms," the instructor wrote. "So having yo personal insights would be AMAZING!"
Henson noted that they are still in the process of finalizing details for the class ahead of its spring 2023 sessions and that more information is coming in the near future.
While celebrating the news on Twitter, Minaj shared multiple memes about the course, including one that joked about Henson setting class rules at the beginning of the semester alongside a video of Minaj rapping.
The "Super Freaky Girl" star is one of several musicians who have inspired their own college courses recently. A class on Taylor Swift, taught by Rolling Stone journalist Brittany Spanos, ran earlier this year at New York University's Clive Davis Institute. Since then, a class about Harry Styles at Texas State University and a graduate course on Bad Bunny at San Diego State University have also been announced.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- Harry's school: Texas State University offering a course on Harry Styles
- Nicki Minaj honors Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston in MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award speech
- Nicki Minaj lands first solo No. 1 Hot 100 single of her career with 'Super Freaky Girl'
- Watch Nicki Minaj's incredibly spot-on Adele impression
Comments