Nicki Minaj releases 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, including new track with Drake and Lil Wayne

Nicki Minaj dropped a lot of news on her fans tonight.

The rap star just released her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty on streaming services for the first time, as well as new tracks like "Fractions," "Seeing Green" with Drake and Lil Wayne, and the "Crocodile Teeth" remix.

Minaj hinted that something was coming Friday, before posting a photo of herself with a caption that sounded like lines from a new track.

"Btchs act like they want action, heard they want action, btch we aint duckin no action. I'm bout to gih dem dat traction, send a distraction— then ima line'em like FRACTIONS," she wrote.

On Thursday, she also revealed that there was "New 🎶" coming midnight. She hopped on Instagram Live, with nearly 900,000 fans watching at one point, to spill more details about her upcoming projects. She even brought in Drake toward the end to talk about their collaboration and revealed that he was the one to pull her out of her creative block.

She also announced that a new album and documentary are on the way. In November, she revealed that HBO had picked up a six-episode docuseries about her life. She previously appeared in two documentary specials, with the last in 2015.

Minaj, who welcomed her son last year, has largely stayed away from social media in 2021. She collaborated with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Mike WiLL Made-It for "What That Speed Bout!?" in November, though her last solo track was "Yikes" in February 2020.

Listen to Beam Me Up Scotty below: