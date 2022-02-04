Watch Nicki Minaj's incredibly spot-on Adele impression

"All right, in order for me to channel Adele, I sort of have to think like a Black lady in London, right?"

During Minaj's recent appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show, the host pulled up a 2016 Carpool Karaoke clip in which Adele performs her version of the Minaj cameo on the Kanye West track "Monster" with surprising ease. To turn the tables, Corden asked Minaj for her best Adele impression. And man, did she deliver.

"All right, in order for me to channel Adele, I sort of have to think like a Black lady in London, right?" Minaj told the audience, slipping fluently into Adele's signature North London accent. "Because the thing is, normally, everybody knows … my British accent is sort of like a posh white lady. A rich white lady, right? But with Adele, I sort of have, like, to transform."

As dedicated Minaj disciples will know, the "posh white lady" she refers to is her rap alter ego Martha Zolanski, who appears in the singer's "Moment for Life" music video and has been described as "a crazy lady from London."

Minaj went the extra mile, mimicking Adele's hand gestures and facial expressions as she talked, channeling the singer so well it was almost eerie.

"She might have used to sell crack. Maybe she used to be hustling nickels and dimes in the hood and then she got her big break," Minaj joked about the singer, to which the audience cheered.

Minaj told Corden that Adele's Carpool Karaoke rendition of "Monster" made her year, adding, "I probably got a thousand phone calls about that one thing."

Nicki Minaj; Adele Nicki Minaj; Adele | Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Cliff Lipson/CBS

The two singers have been longtime fans of one another — so much so that back in 2019, Minaj seemed to hint that the two were collaborating but then had to tweet a follow-up message debunking the news when people started to report it seriously.

Since 2018, the Barbz (a.k.a. Minaj diehards) have been waiting for new music from the hip-hop star. She recently joined Zane Lowe on an episode of Apple Music 1's New Music Daily to tease her new album, which she revealed is coming "very soon."

"That's why I started putting out music," Minaj told Zane. "I do have a lot of surprises lined up for the fans leading up to the album, but we want to definitely get the album out there quickly. I will say that. I would like to give them a taste of a little bit more music before the album comes out, but we think that it's time."

Watch the video from The Late Late Show above.