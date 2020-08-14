Nickelback unleash extremely Nickelback-y cover of 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia'

Hell's broke loose in Georgia... and, depending on your feelings about Nickelback, possibly on your eardrums.

The famously hated rock band dropped a cover of "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" on Friday, paying tribute to the song's co-writer and original singer Charlie Daniels, who died last month at age 83. Nickelback's cover replaces the fiddle contest of the original with an electric guitar duel, featuring guitarist Dave Martone, and otherwise modifies the tone accordingly (including adding an F-bomb, because sure, why not?).

"I was only 5 years old when that song came out and it remains one of my all-time favorites," Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger said in a statement. "A few years ago we recorded a rough take during a studio session with our good friend Dave Martone. It was a fun song to tackle and brought back so many good memories for us all. When Charlie passed last month, the world lost a music icon. I hope our version will bring half as much joy as his did for me and so many others."

A sweet sentiment, but, well, you can decide for yourself. Check out Nickelback's take on the song in the music video below.