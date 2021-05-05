Nick Kamen, singer and iconic '80s Levi's commercial model, dies at 59: Reports

The Essex-born star was best known as the stripped-down model in an iconic 1985 Levi's ad.

Model and singer Nick Kamen has died at the age of 59, according to multiple reports. There's no information as to the cause of death available at this time.

The Essex-born star rose to fame at age 18, after he appeared in a Levi's 501 commercial, filmed in a launderette in 1985, where he strips off down to his underwear to do laundry, while onlookers ogle. He soon became a sex symbol.

Kamen — whose real name was Ivor Neville Kamen — then caught the attention of queen of pop Madonna who had him record "Each Time You Break My Heart," a track she'd originally penned for her album True Blue, but hadn't ended up using. The song reached the top five on the U.K. charts. Madonna provided backing vocals on the track. Between 1987 and 1992, Kamen released four albums and enjoyed success with the song "I Promised Myself" in 1989.

Nick Kamen Credit: Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images

Following the news of his death on Wednesday, his friend and fellow singer Boy George posted a tribute to Kamen on Instagram, writing, "R.I.P. to the most beautiful and sweetest man."