Nick Jonas releases isolation-themed title track from upcoming solo album Spaceman

Nick Jonas is taking social distancing to an intergalactic extreme.

The youngest Jonas Brother announced the forthcoming release of a new solo album Thursday morning, Spaceman, and dropped the lead single of the same name. The song expresses the singer's melancholy of cosmic proportions, reflecting the detached perspective that comes from having spent a year spent in isolation amid great turmoil.

"They say it's a phase, it'll change if we vote / And I pray that it will, but I know that it won't / I'm a spaceman," he laments on the shimmering track. "And the numbers are high but we keep going down / 'Cause we ain't supposed to live with nobody around / I'm a spaceman."

"The key, for me, was trying to find a way to give this idea a persona, give it a name," the singer told Zane Lowe on Apple Music in an interview that dropped Thursday morning. "It's just completely disconnected from the world. We've gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn't our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that."

Jonas will give the first live performance of "Spaceman" when he pulls double duty as host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live this weekend. He'll also reclaim one of the spinning chairs on The Voice when he returns as a coach for its 20th season, debuting March 1.

Spaceman marks the first solo project from any of the Jonas Brothers since the trio got back together in 2019; the brothers' most recent release as a group was last year's holiday single "I Need You Christmas." Nick's new album will drop on March 12 — just about exactly one year since many Americans started keeping distance.

Listen to "Spaceman" above. Nick Jonas will appear on Saturday Night Live as both the host and musical guest this Saturday, Feb. 27.