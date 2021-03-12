Nick Jonas flexes shirtless angst searching for Priyanka Chopra in 'Spaceman' video

The singer searches the galaxy for his wife in his new music video.

In space, no one can hear (or see) you pine for your long-lost wife — even if you're an irresistibly ripped Nick Jonas belting your sorrows without a shirt on.

The singer-songwriter searches the galaxy for his real-life wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in his just-released "Spaceman" music video, which sees the 28-year-old traversing a barren intergalactic landscape in her absence.

Jonas' smooth vocals stage the video's narrative that follows the pop star's lone journey to the stars. Once he lands on a strange planet, he spends his days wearing little clothing on the top half of his body, caressing a screen that flashes images of Chopra Jonas' face, and moping around his little chrome-plated space hut.

Produced by superstar songsmith Greg Kurstin, the "Spaceman" song dropped last month as the lead single from the Voice coach's fourth full-length solo album of the same name. He performed the tune on Saturday Night Live shortly after its release, before dropping the follow-up single, "This Is Heaven," days later.

"Spaceman" (and its parent album) are available now. Watch the music video above.