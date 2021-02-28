The solo Jonas Brother debuted two songs off his upcoming album while also hosting Saturday Night Live.

Watch Nick Jonas perform his new songs 'Spaceman' and 'This Is Heaven' for first time on SNL

Nick Jonas delivered out-of-this-world performances of his new songs "Spaceman" and "This Is Heaven" on this week's Saturday Night Live.

The solo Jonas Brother performed the brand new singles on the late night sketch comedy show as part of his double duty as the evening's host and musical guest.

First up was the isolation-themed title track, which Jonas dropped on Thursday, from his forthcoming new solo album, Spaceman. SNL — and Kenan — stars Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd helped introduce the host, who performed bathed under blue and purple lights.

Next up, the singer's big brother Kevin Jonas introduced his sometime bandmate, who treated fans to brand new sexy R&B jam, "This Is Heaven" also from his upcoming release.

The new record will be the first solo project from any of the Jonas Brothers since the trio got back together in 2019. Most recently, the brothers' released holiday bop "I Need You Christmas" together in October 2020.

Spaceman the album will drop March 12. Watch the performances above.