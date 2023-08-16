Nick Jonas falls into hole on stage during Boston concert

S.O.S.: Nick Jonas tumbled into a hole onstage during the Jonas Brothers' concert stop in Boston on Tuesday night.

The singer's misstep at TD Garden was captured by a fan Instagram account and showed the youngest Jonas quickly getting back up on his feet to continue the show.

Tuesday's show was the third in the brothers' — also comprised of Joe and Kevin Jonas — trek across North America and Europe, with Nick and co. set to take the TD Garden stage again on Wednesday night before heading to Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Thursday.

Nick Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers “Five Albums, One Night” Tour - New York at Yankee Stadium on August 13, 2023 in New York City. Nick Jonas | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The brothers' first two shows kicked off in New York at the Bronx's Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12 and 13, where they welcomed special guests Kirk Franklin and Jon Bellion on night one and comedian Jimmy Fallon on night two. The latter, not currently on late night TV amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, led the audience on a karaoke sing-along of The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" and called the evening "one of those nights I will never forget."

The tour is in celebration of the Jonas Brothers' past five albums, including the recently released The Album. Ahead of opening night, the group, who reunited as a band in 2019 after disbanding in 2013, shared a heartfelt message with their lifelong fans. "From the very beginning, you've stood by us, cheering us on through every twist and turn," the social media message read. "Your support has been the driving force behind our music, our performances, and our evolution as artists. We truly couldn't have come this far without your constant presence in our lives — our extended family."

