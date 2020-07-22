Nick Cordero live performance album to be released on his birthday

The Broadway star died on July 5 due to complications from COVID-19. He was 41.

On what would've been Nick Cordero's 42nd birthday, Broadway Records is helping make one of his final dreams come true.

Cordero, the Tony Award-nominated Broadway star who lost his battle against COVID-19 on July 5, was working on releasing an album from his live cabaret performance from 2019 before his March diagnosis. With the blessing of Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots, Live Your Life: Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below will be released on Thursday, Sept. 17.

The album, directed and music directed by Emmy Award-winning Producer and Music Director, Michael J Moritz Jr., will feature guest performances by best friend Zach Braff, Kathryn Gallagher, Drew Gehling, and Sara Chase. Album sales will benefit Cordero's widow and their son Elvis, 1.

“I’ve never seen my husband work so hard on a show and boy was he nervous,” Kloots said in a statement. “It was the first one-man show he had created and he wanted to give the audience something to remember. Nick created a night of music and storytelling that was extremely personal too. It is a mix of Broadway, Rock ‘n’ Roll, standards and original music and, if you knew Nick, it was perfect!”

The album is currently available for presale orders via this link.