"Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth."

Nick Carter mourns death of brother Aaron: 'My love for him has never ever faded'

Nick Carter is mourning the loss of his younger brother, Aaron Carter.

The Backstreet Boys singer shared a series of throwback photos with Aaron on Instagram Sunday following the news of his sudden death. The musician and former child star was found dead at his Lancaster, Calif., home on Saturday morning, his manager confirmed to EW. He was 34.

In the caption, Nick acknowledged his complicated relationship with his brother and his mental health and substance abuse troubles. "My heart is broken," he wrote. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

He continued, "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth…. I love you baby brother."

The brothers have had a tumultuous relationship over the last few years. In 2019, Nick and his sister, Angel, were both granted a temporary restraining order against Aaron after his alleged "confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child," Nick shared on social media.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 14: Aaron and Nick Carter (L) aririve for the "Simple Life 2" Welcome Home Party at The Spider Club on April 14, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Nick Carter mourns death of brother Aaron: 'My love for him has never ever faded' | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

"We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else," Nick said. In response, Aaron tweeted that he was "astounded" at the allegations. "I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family," he tweeted. "This is obviously a chess game of some sort."

That same year, Aaron revealed he was manic depressive and had been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, and acute anxiety.

More stars have also since paid tribute to the late musician.