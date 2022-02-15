Nick Cannon drops Valentine's Day 'ode' to ex Mariah Carey

The Masked Singer host tweeted out the track on Monday, which samples Carey's "Love Takes Time," and said the song was "Raw from the heart."

For Valentine's Day, Nick Cannon seemed to be reflecting on past love.

The Masked Singer host — and sometimes musician — dropped a new song on Monday called "Alone" that both samples his ex-wife Mariah Carey's 1990 track "Love Takes Time," and includes pointed lyrics that suggest he may wish to rekindle their relationship.

Nick Cannon and Mairah Carey Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon at the 2012 Halo Awards. | Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

"First off, I'm gonna say I ain't got nothing but love for ya," sings Cannon. "Nothing but love/Imma stay away, I ain't trying to f--- it up for ya/I keep my distance, stay in my lane/Cause I know you got a man, it's a little too late."

A press release for the single says it is meant to be an "ode" to the pop-R&B icon that speaks to how Cannon feels "about Mariah and their split." When tweeting the link to the song, he also wrote "This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day … I had to come Raw from the heart on this one."

Later in the song, Cannon seems to come to the conclusion that his breakup with Carey may have been for the best. "As much as I want you back/ It's probably better where you at/Cause I'm still running the streets/ I'm still all in the sheets/ Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me," croons the soon to be father to eight children.

Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 to 2014, and have two twin children together, 10-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe.

While the "Always Be My Baby" singer had no comment to EW on the ode, she did post an Instagram with their son on the day it came out, and captioned it "My Valentine!!!"