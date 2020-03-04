Niall Horan gives Taylor Swift's 'Lover' a rock makeover in new cover — listen now

Image zoom Bryan Steffy/Getty Images; Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Niall Horan is putting his own spin on Taylor Swift's single "Lover."

In a new Spotify Singles recording released on Wednesday, the One Direction alum teams up with labelmate FLETCHER to put a light rock spin on Swift's song, which was the third single released off of her recent album of the same name.

"Always love being asked to get involved in the Spotify Singles sessions. It's nice to get out of the comfort zone and try something different," says Horan. “When it came to deciding what song I was going to do, there was only one option for me. 'Lover' is one of my favorite songs I've heard in a long time and Taylor is a good friend. Let's hope she likes it."

Also on Wednesday, Horan released a fresh take on his new single, the breezy hookup anthem “No Judgments,” from his upcoming new album Heartbreak Weather, which is out March 13.

Recorded at Air Studios in London, this twofer marks Horan's second Spotify Singles release (his first was in 2017), making him the first-ever artist to record two Spotify Singles.

Listen to the new songs here.

