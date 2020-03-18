Niall Horan and Common to perform online concerts for Together at Home series: Here's how to watch

Niall Horan and Common are bringing the concert experience into fans' homes on Thursday, in an effort to entertain those who are social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The two are the latest additions to the new virtual concert series Together at Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions, created in collaboration with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen to help unite people all over the world.

Image zoom Jason Koerner/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The former One Direction'er and the rapper/actor will follow successful online performances by Coldplay's Chris Martin, John Legend, and Charlie Puth. So far, the musicians have delighted followers with a variety of their biggest hit songs and behind-the-scenes stories.

Both Horan and Common have new albums to promote. The former released his second studio album as a solo artist "Heartbreak Weather" last week while the latter dropped "Let Love" in August.

Horan will go live via his official Instagram page at 1 p.m. PT and Common will do the same at 2:30 pm PT.

