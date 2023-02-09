The late icon's estate will also release a documentary about her love for the gospel genre, which launched her music career.

New Whitney Houston album I Go to the Rock to include 6 unreleased gospel songs

Whitney Houston's legacy will live on in a new posthumous album filled with songs from the late icon's favorite genre.

Houston's estate revealed news of the record — titled I Go to the Rock — Thursday on Good Morning America. The LP will include six previously unreleased tracks, all of which feature her "singing her first love: gospel songs," per GMA's Lara Spencer.

The upbeat song "Testimony" will drop ahead of the full album, which is set for release later this year.

A documentary about Houston's love of gospel will drop alongside I Go to the Rock, spanning the singer's first performance at a local church through to the release of the soundtrack for 1996's The Preacher's Wife — an album that went on to become the best-selling collection of gospel music in history.

Before Houston's death in 2012 at the age of 48, she became one of the most beloved recording artists of all time, releasing seven solo albums between 1985 and 2009, in addition to a series of successful soundtrack albums accompanying her films, including The Preacher's Wife and 1992's The Bodyguard.

Though Houston's estate has worked on various projects since her death, they have rarely collaborated on posthumous music releases outside of EDM musician Kygo's 2019 cut "Higher Love," which remixed Houston's vocals from a prior recording of Steve Windwood's 1986 tune. It reached No. 63 in the United States and was certified double-platinum shortly thereafter.

Last year, actress Naomi Ackie portrayed Houston in Harriet director Kasi Lemmons' theatrical biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, named after the star's seminal 1987 pop song.

I Go to the Rock is out March 24. Listen to a preview of "Testimony" above.

