New Kids on the Block joins Boyz II Men, Jordin Sparks, more on coronavirus benefit single

The boys of the Block have enlisted some high-profile neighbors to join them in fighting coronavirus through music.

To raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts, boy band New Kids on the Block has teamed with Boyz II Men, Jordin Sparks, Big Freedia, and Naughty by Nature to release the benefit single "House Party," a dance anthem intended to get fans grooving while locked down indoors.

"Stay inside now, we're gonna turn the lights down. Don't you wanna let your feelings go?" the group sings over the bridge, before continuing in the chorus: "Live our lives now, we're gonna pump it real loud. Don't say no, girl, here we go: House party!"

All net proceeds from the quarantine anthem — written and produced by Donnie Wahlberg and Deekay Music entirely over FaceTime and other digital apps — will go to the No Kid Hungry, a campaign aiding pandemic relief efforts initiated by the Share Our Strength organization.

The song's accompanying music video features guest appearances from Carrie Underwood, Mark Wahlberg, and more.

"I was inspired. People need to be entertained, to feel light, to be happy," Donnie said of the song in a press release. "If we can do even the smallest thing to lift someone’s day we will do that. And in doing so, we will also donate all net proceeds to benefit No Kid Hungry. All we want to do is give back in the best way we know how.”

New Kids on the Block is also auctioning a tour package to benefit the charity, with bidding currently underway through May 8.

Listen to "House Party" above.

Related content: