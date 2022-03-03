"This video, as fun and as silly as it is, it really is a celebration of the music and the look and the videos of that era," New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg told Billboard. "For us and our fans, that's when we met. That's when we would count the stars in the sky. We made a promise for life back then, that we would always be their band and they would always be our fans and we would always have this relationship. It sounds sappy, but it's really true. I think the fact that we still have that relationship [with the fans], it's so fun to celebrate all our years together."