Watch New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley unite to spoof classic music videos
New Kids on the Block are still hangin' tough — and they've invited some old friends to their nostalgia party.
The iconic boy band reunited with En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, and Rick Astley for their new music video "Bring Back the Time," which dropped Thursday ahead of the group's Mixtape Tour 2022, which launches in June.
Amid the song's throwback sounds harkening back to the 1980s, the acts appear in scenes spoofing memorable music videos from the era, including Journey's "Separate Ways," A Flock of Seagulls' "I Ran (So Far Away)," Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love," Devo's "Whip It," Toni Basil's "Mickey," and other works by the Talking Heads, Twisted Sister, Billy Idol, and more.
The video also features an introduction from Ralph McDaniels, host New York City's Video Music Box.
"This video, as fun and as silly as it is, it really is a celebration of the music and the look and the videos of that era," New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg told Billboard. "For us and our fans, that's when we met. That's when we would count the stars in the sky. We made a promise for life back then, that we would always be their band and they would always be our fans and we would always have this relationship. It sounds sappy, but it's really true. I think the fact that we still have that relationship [with the fans], it's so fun to celebrate all our years together."
Watch the "Bring Back the Time" music video above.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
Related content:
Comments